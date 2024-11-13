Darby Allin Comments On His Various Stunts In and Outside of Wrestling: ‘I’m A Professional Dumbass’

In an interview with 99.1 PLR (via Fightful), Darby Allin spoke about his various stunts in wrestling and outside of the ring, calling himself a ‘professional dumbass’.

He said: “I wouldn’t call myself a pro skater. I’m good, but I’m not a pro skater. [Asked what he would call himself] I’m like the Evel Knievel of pro wrestling and the Evel Knievel of skateboarding, I’m the Evel Knievel of everything. I’ll do stuff with Nitro Circus. I’ll perform at their shows, and I’ll backflip the little tricycle. It’s super fun. That’s the crazy thing with AEW. With a lot of action sports in general, to the NFL, you can’t even go skiing if you’re under contract with the NFL and they have so many clauses that hold you. But with AEW, they’re, ‘All right man, go crazy.’ So I’m just pushing the boundaries of what I can do, and I came up with Mount Everest, and that’s kind of my big goal, and then I want to go to space next year. After a break, the hosts introduced Allin again, and he joked that he would call himself a professional dumbass to a degree. He then agreed that he was a professional dumbass, and he made a living by being one. I would call me a dumbass to a degree. Yeah, professional dumbass. Yes sir.