Darby Allin Cuts Promo Following Tonight’s AEW Dynamite (Video)

Darby Allin addressed the crowd after the cameras turned off following his AEW TNT Championship loss in the main event of tonight’s Dynamite. As reported, Miro defeated Allin in the main event to capture the championship. In a video posted online from after the show, Allin spoke to the live crowd and discussed how much the TNT Championship meant to him.

“When I became TNT Champion, I told everybody it was the only championship that meant anything to me,” Allin said. “And I mean that 100%. People ask me, ‘When are going to win the big one? When are you going to win the AEW Heavyweight Championship?’ I look them dead in the eye and said, ‘I don’t need that s**t. I need the TNT Championship.’”

He continued, “I don’t need to collect any other belts from anywhere else in this world. I need the TNT Championship. And I guarantee you, every single one of you here. This is not the last time I am TNT Champion. Thank you for all the support. It means the world to me.”