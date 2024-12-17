Darby Allin Puts Himself Through Table At Nitro Circus Show

Darby Allin brought a little AEW to a Nitro Circus show on Monday, doing an elbow drop off a ramp through a table. The AEW pillar attended the show yesterday and was atop a ramp when the judges gave a unanimous zero to a stunt. Allin argued with the judges and then, to make a point, put hit the elbow drop on the table as you can see below.

Allin is set to face Will Ospreay in a Continental Classic match on this week’s AEW Dynamite.