Darby Allin Puts Himself Through Table At Nitro Circus Show

December 17, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rampage Darby Allin 7-26-24 Image Credit: AEW

Darby Allin brought a little AEW to a Nitro Circus show on Monday, doing an elbow drop off a ramp through a table. The AEW pillar attended the show yesterday and was atop a ramp when the judges gave a unanimous zero to a stunt. Allin argued with the judges and then, to make a point, put hit the elbow drop on the table as you can see below.

Allin is set to face Will Ospreay in a Continental Classic match on this week’s AEW Dynamite.

Darby Allin, Jeremy Thomas

