Darby Allin Qualifies For Men’s Owen Hart Tournament on AEW Rampage (Clip)

Darby Allin became the latest competitor to qualify for the men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, doing so on tonight’s AEW Rampage. Allin defeated Swerve Strickland on Friday’s show to qualify for the tournament, rolling Swerve into a pin after Sting prevented Ricky Starks from getting involved. You can see a clip from the end of the match below.

Allin joins Dax Harwood, Samoa Joe, Kyle O’Reilly, and Adam Cole in the tournament, which will culminate with the finals at AEW Double or Nothing.