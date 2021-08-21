wrestling / News

Darby Allin Reacts to CM Punk’s Challenge After AEW Rampage

August 21, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Darby Allin had a response to CM Punk’s challenge for All Out after tonight’s AEW Rampage. Tonight’s show saw Punk call out Allin for a match at the PPV in his debut promo, with Allin watching alongside Sting from the rafters.

After the show, as Wrestling Inc noted, Allin cut a quick promo in which he said, “I’m gonna keep this very brief. This f**king company changed my life. And after All Out, everybody will know my name. CM Punk — it’ll be an honor.”

