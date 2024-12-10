– Speaking to Denise Salcedo at the AEW All In Texas Countdown event in Arlington, Texas this week, AEW star Darby Allin discussed Sting predicting that Allin would win the AEW World Title next year. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Darby Allin on Sting predicting he will win the world title next year: “When I think of being world champion, it represents what this company can do for somebody and I feel like there’s no better spokesperson for this company than me as an AEW original considering I was never supposed to be the guy. Through the freedom and just naturally being me, I’ve naturally just gotten over with people.”

On potentially becoming champion: “I think to be the guy holding the world championship and representing this company, it’s very very special thing that I want to represent. I think it’s just like a test to climb Mount Everest, come back down, and then walk into Global Life Field and rock. That’s like my whole memo.”