wrestling / News
Darby Allin Recalls the Day He Wrestled CM Punk
– During a recent interview with Lost Signals, AEW star Darby Allin discussed facing CM Punk in Punk’s AEW. It was Punk’s first match back since leaving WWE in 2014. Darby Allin said the following on his match with Punk (via WrestlingInc.com):
“I remember that day very vividly. It was a lot of stress. A lot of stress because, you know, Punk coming back and then being his first match, I had a feeling if it fell apart, it was gonna fall on me.” In fact, he felt so much anxiety that it made him sick. “I was throwing up that day, I was so nervous. Sting came up to me and said ‘I know you’re not a religious man but can I say a prayer for you?’ And I’m just like [standing] over the trash can like ‘Sure dude.'”
Punk defeated Darby Allin in their singles match at AEW All Out 2021.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On Why WBD Is In Favor Of AEW Expanding PPV Schedule, Talks Company’s Growth
- New Details On Don Callis Altercation At AAA Triplemania Press Conference
- Bully Ray on Matt Riddle Not Being Entertaining Since His WWE Return, Thinks Randy Orton Is What Made RK-Bro Work
- Wrestlecon Owner Issues Statement On Rick Steiner After Return Announcement, Says Steiner Apologized For Transphobic Comments