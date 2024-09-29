– AEW star Darby Allin recently joined Busted Open Radio, where he reflected on first signing with AEW. He also credited former AEW star and EVP Cody Rhodes for seeing something in him and getting him in the door. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

“I hear this company, AEW, [is] starting. I heard the words ‘creative freedom.’ “I was like, ‘If I have any ounce of making it in this whole world, I need to just be there.’ I felt it. I knew it, and then thank god for Cody [Rhodes] for seeing it. He got me through the door and I just kicked the door down. It was very surreal because AEW has given me everything. I had my dad retire from his s*** a** job because of AEW and now he’s my personal assistant. I can do so much stuff for my family and friends.”

Darby Allin lost his bout against Jon Moxley last week at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam. With the loss, Jon Moxley took away the AEW World Title shot he had previously earned. It will now be Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson for the AEW World Championship at WrestleDream 2024. The event goes down on Saturday, October 12 at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington. The event will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.