Darby Allin Wants To Restore Prestige To AEW TNT Title

During the most recent AEW Control Center (via Fightful), Darby Allin spoke about how the AEW TNT title has lost its value and he wants to restore the belts prestige by winning it. He will face Luchasaurus for the title at AEW All Out.

He said: “I’m gonna be honest when I say this. To me, the TNT Championship used to mean something. Within the last year, I’ve felt it lost all its value. I remember the people that used to hold it. Guys like Cody, guys like Brodie Lee, myself. Back then, it meant something. Now, it’s like a hot potato. Honestly, I feel like it’s lost it’s value. So when I say at All Out, I want to put some respect back on that championship’s name, I mean every word of that. Because you got a guy like Christian Cage, for example, walking around saying he’s the champion. Come on, man. We’re not stupid. You’re wasting people’ time. That championship means more than that. Then you got a dinosaur as the champion that never defends it? What are we doing here? What are we doing here? I put out the challenge to Christian Cage. Enough talking. If you think you’re a champion, start acting like a champion. I’m gonna kick your ass, and at All Out, I’m gonna take that championship. I don’t care if you think it’s yours, I don’t care if you think it’s Luchasaurus’. It doesn’t matter because at All Out, it’s gonna be mine. I’m gonna put respect back on that championship’s name.“