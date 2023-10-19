wrestling / News

Darby Allin Returns On AEW Dynamite, Goes After Nick Wayne

October 18, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Nick Wayne AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

Darby Allin made his return to AEW TV on this week’s Dynamite, laying into Nick Wayne after Wayne’s sitdown interview with his mom. Wednesday night’s show featured a sitdown with Wayne, his mother and Jim Ross, where Wayne said Christian Cage was a true father to him and took shots at Darby Allin who he said was getting all the credit for his success. Wayne went to go with Cage and his mother tried to stop her, leading to him calling her a terrible mother and she slapped him.

As they exited, Allin showed up and attacked Wayne which spilled into the ringside area. Luchasaurus and Christian then attacked and Sting made the save.

