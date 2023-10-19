wrestling / News
Darby Allin Returns On AEW Dynamite, Goes After Nick Wayne
Darby Allin made his return to AEW TV on this week’s Dynamite, laying into Nick Wayne after Wayne’s sitdown interview with his mom. Wednesday night’s show featured a sitdown with Wayne, his mother and Jim Ross, where Wayne said Christian Cage was a true father to him and took shots at Darby Allin who he said was getting all the credit for his success. Wayne went to go with Cage and his mother tried to stop her, leading to him calling her a terrible mother and she slapped him.
As they exited, Allin showed up and attacked Wayne which spilled into the ringside area. Luchasaurus and Christian then attacked and Sting made the save.
"I have a new Father figure in Christian Cage" – Nick Wayne.
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@thenickwayne | @Christian4Peeps pic.twitter.com/OAJ1EP8dOe
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 19, 2023
The backstage fight between Darby Allin and Nick Wayne has spilled out to the ramp and STING just joined the brawl!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@Sting | @DarbyAllin | @thenickwayne | @Christian4Peeps | @luchasaurus pic.twitter.com/hEMjz33aLM
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 19, 2023
Sting has TNT Champion Christian Cage in the Scorpion Death Lock!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@Sting | @DarbyAllin | @thenickwayne | @Christian4Peeps | @luchasaurus pic.twitter.com/QzGZVGJ3Xz
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 19, 2023