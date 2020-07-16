wrestling / News
Darby Allin Returns at Fight For the Fallen (Video)
Darby Allin made his return to the ring, attacking Brian Cage at the end of Fight For the Fallen. You can see the video below of Allin, who has been out of action since Cage attacked him at Double or Nothing, coming out after Cage lost his AEW World Title match to Jon Moxley. As Cage was attacking Moxley after the match, Allin hit the turnbuckle and leapt off, driving his skateboard into Cage.
During his time away from the ring, Allin has been sharing videos of stunts he’s been performing that don’t require him being cleared by a doctor.
🚨 @DarbyAllin IS BACK 🚨#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/k2bSTJ8NFf
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) July 16, 2020
.@DARBYALLIN IS BACK!
Rewatch Fight for the Fallen via the @TNTDrama app or https://t.co/oMK2C4Gtak for our International fans. #AEWonTNT #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/BImCqgs0jn
— ALL ELITE WRESTLING (@AEW) July 16, 2020
