Darby Allin Thought He Broke A Rib After Claudio Castagnoli Swung Him Into Ring Post

In an interview with 693 SENQ (via Fightful), Darby Allin spoke about being targeted by the Death Riders and being swung into a ring post by Claudio Castagnoli. He noted that he thought he broke his rib when it happened.

He said: “I’m used to it. I just want to stay in one piece and not end up going to the hospital. I feel like I’m dodging bullets. After last week of getting thrown into the steel post by Claudio, I thought my ribs broke for a second. When I hit the ground I was like ‘Ughh.’ This is what I live for. I live for the craziness. I wouldn’t have it any other way.“