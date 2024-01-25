– During an interview this week with ROCK 106.1, AEW star Darby Allin recalled a talk he had with Ric Flair telling him to slow it down in the ring. Darby Allin stated the following (via Fightful):

“Ric Flair, a couple weeks ago, he came up to me and is like, ‘Darby, you need to slow down.’ I’m like, ‘Wait, what?’ ‘You’re crazier than Mick Foley.’ I’m like, ‘Getting advice from Ric Flair?’ What’s funny is, people don’t know how great I feel physically. I feel amazing, like nothing hurts. DDP also, he’s like, ‘We have to put you in a lab. They have to test you out and see what’s going on because you’re not human.’ I feel amazing. I won’t stop doing it. Sorry for anybody trying to give me advice, all the people out there telling me to slow down. I can’t and I won’t.”