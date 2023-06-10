Darby Allin Says AEW Is The Only Company That Would Let Him Be Himself

In an interview with Fightful, Darby Allin spoke about his love of doing extreme things and admitted AEW is the only company that would let him do that while under contract. He also reiterated his plans to climb Mount Everest next year and hopes that doing so brings more viewers to AEW. Here are highlights:

On his connection with fans: “Dude, to me, that’s the biggest thing that’s important. Because when I was growing up, there wasn’t a lot of wrestlers I felt like I could relate to outside the ring. I was like, ‘Man, who could I see myself hanging out with?’ I’m like, ‘I don’t know. I see myself hanging out with skateboarders or punk rockers,’ stuff like that. Then to be given the opportunity to just let me be me inside the ring and outside the ring, I felt like I could connect to a lot more people. There’s a lot of action sports fans like skateboarders or motocross kids that haven’t given wrestling a chance, then they see me hanging out with a Tony Hawk or a Travis Pastrana and then go, ‘Alright. What is this wrestling guy all about?’ Then they see me jumping off a huge ass ladder onto Jeff Hardy and they go, ‘Oh, alright, this is pretty awesome.’ So that’s my whole thing. I’ve talked to guys like Travis Pastrana about that. He’s like, ‘I’ve never watched wrestling, but when you started coming over to my house, I started watching what you do. Man, that’s insane.’”

On AEW letting him be himself: “That’s my thing, to attract as much outside wrestling fans who haven’t given it the opportunity yet to even watch it. If they give AEW an opportunity, I think they’re gonna see something they’ll like. That’s what’s cool about what AEW gives me. Inside the ring and outside the ring. No other company is gonna let me be me. Period. Nobody’s gonna let me skate with Tony Hawk or jump my house with Travis Pastrana or even climb Mount Everest. Nobody’s letting me do that.”