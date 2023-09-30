wrestling / News
Darby Allin Says AEW WrestleDream Match With Christian Cage Is the Main Event
September 30, 2023 | Posted by
– Darby Allin challenges Christian Cage later this weekend in a Best 2-out-of-3 Falls Match for the TNT Championship at AEW WrestleDream. And according to Darby, the match will serve as the main event of tomorrow night’s pay-per-view event. Allin referred to the match in the main event for today’s AEW Countdown to WrestleDream show, which you can also view below.
Allin noted in the video package for his match with Christian Cage, “You haven’t seen s*** until you wrestle Darby in Seattle. At WrestleDream, in the main event, you are fighting someone that you’ve never seen before.”
The title match goes down tomorrow at AEW WrestleDream. The event will be held in Allin’s hometown of Seattle, Washington. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.
