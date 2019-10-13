Darby Allin Says Chris Jericho Needs to Be Humbled

– Darby Allin knows Chris Jericho is looking down on him ahead of their match this week, and thinks he needs to be humbled. AEW released a new promo from Allin hyping the AEW World Championship match on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

In the video, Allin says that it only took seconds to see how Jericho views him, as a reckless “street dog.” Allin says that he knows what he’s doing and that what he wants most in the wrestling business is to be the same man leaving as he came in. He said Jericho believes he’s “the highest power” and that he needs to be humbled, which losing to Allin will accomplish. Allin says he doesn’t need a celebration after he wins, because Jericho’s blood on his hands will be enough: