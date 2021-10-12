Darby Allin Says He Doesn’t Care About the AEW World Title: ‘Give Me That TNT Championship’

– During the recent AEW star panel that took place over the weekend at New York Comic-Con, former TNT champion Darby Allin voiced his desire to regain the belt at some point. Allin stated the following during the panel (via Fightful):

“Out of all of those matches, I can say it was probably the one I lost to Miro. It was lots of fun, but it was during the pandemic, I was having the best matches of my career and long story short, I’d like to run that shit back in front of a live crowd. We’ll continue to show everybody why that championship is the most important championship in AEW. Everyone is like, ‘I can’t wait until you become World Heavyweight Champion.’ I don’t give a s*** about that. Give me that TNT Championship.”

Darby Allin lost the title to Miro last May on AEW Dynamite. The title is currently held by Sammy Guevara, who beat Miro to win the title late last month.