Darby Allin Says He’s Fine With Being Compared To Jeff Hardy

In an interview with Inside the Ropes, Darby Allin spoke about being compared to Jeff Hardy, whether or not he’ll continue with the TNT open challenges and more. Here are highlights:

On if he will continue with open challenges for the TNT title like Cody did: “I want more people in the company to step up and actually have long-term feuds with me, and not just open challenges. Personally, I want to have long-term feuds with people that have earned it, just like I’ve earned it. I don’t want people to walk out there just randomly and get shots, you know, I put a lot of work into this. And I want people to do the same.”

On being compared to Jeff Hardy: “I feel fine about it. You know, I never searched to get compared to Jeff Hardy, like I never care to compare – but if it’s there, it’s there. But to me, there’s always one Darby Allin and one Jeff Hardy.”

On if he’d want a match with Jeff: “Yeah, absolutely. I would love to step in the ring with someone who is as creative and driven as artistically as he is, I feel like he would always be able to go. Even with Matt, I want to step in the ring with him and just create some art.”

On the videos he films for Dynamite: “Oh, yeah. Those promos are just as important to me as the in-ring stuff. Without that, you know, I’m not going to sit on my ass and expect people to just know who I am. I got to show them that. So I’m constantly filming promos and doing all this stuff. Like just what you’ll see on this week’s Dynamite is probably one of the more crazier promos that I’ve filmed. I melted my shirt. I actually melted my whole pair of pants and my legs all burnt. But I’m chillin’.”

On creative freedom in AEW: Yeah, exactly. Just yesterday, we flew out to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania area to go film at a church my friend bought, he painted the whole thing black and we flew out there and I set myself on fire in the church and nobody even had any questions. They were just like ‘Yeah, you do you, dude.'”