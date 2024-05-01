– During a recent appearance on The Daily Migs Show, injured AEW star Darby Allin explains how he still intends to climb Mount Everest next year and how nothing will stop him from doing it. He said the following on his longtime goal (via Fightful):

“I’m alive. It’s been a crazy few months, for sure, with Mount Everest having to be postponed til next year. Once I broke my foot, everybody said, maybe this is a sign that you shouldn’t climb Mount Everest.’ The first thing I said, maybe it’s a sign I should climb it next year.’ They’re like, stop, slow down. Then I got hit by a bus, and it’s, ‘Maybe it’s definitely a sign you shouldn’t climb Mount Everest.’ I was like, maybe it’s a sign I should climb it next year. I still am gonna climb Mount Everest. You can’t stop me,” Allin said.

As previously reported, Allin is recovering from a foot injury he suffered at AEW Revolution earlier in March. More recently, he was hit by a bus but appears to be recovering okay.