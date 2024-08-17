– During a recent interview with WFAA, Darby Allin says Sting has recently been backstage at AEW Collision TV tapings. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

“Yeah. He’s been backstage at some of the Collisions. I keep telling him, you’ve got to come out and we’ve got to go mini-golf battle. You know, like his son, I’m helping train his son right now in wrestling, and I took the son mini-golfing, and I whooped his butt, and then I just asked Sting, does it run in the family to lose to Darby Allen in mini-golf? We’ll find out. He claims that he’s a mini-golf master, but he hasn’t pulled up to the course yet.”

At AEW All In, Darby Allin challenges Jack Perry for the TNT Championship in a Coffin Match. The event is scheduled for Sunday, August 25 at London’s Wembley Stadium. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.