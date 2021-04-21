Darby Allin Sends Message to Jungle Boy: ‘Leave the Nice Guy at Home Tonight’

– On tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite, TNT champion Darby Allin will defend his title against Jungle Boy. Ahead of tonight’s event, Allin released a video sending a message to Jungle Boy, challenging him to leave the “nice guy” act at home tonight for their matchup. He stated the following:

“A lot of people always say, ‘Jungle Boy and Darby Allin are a lot alike.’ I do not see that. I do not see that one bit. Look at you, Jungle Boy. You show up with a smile on your face from ear to ear, shaking everyone’s hand, just being everyone’s friend. I am here for friendships. I am here for championships. You know why? Because I see through everybody’s ****. See, everybody here is going to tell you what you want to here. But you got to realize that they’re a bunch of fake ***holes, and they’ll be the first to stab you in the back when the time comes. I’m going to tell you the exact opposite, Jungle Boy. I want you to show up Wednesday the man that I know you are. You got to turn that switch if you want that champion. You have to turn that switch, and you need to fight me! You best not even show up Wednesday if you’re going to show up with a smile on your face with all this fake ****. Jungle Boy, you want to want this championship? Turn that switch.”

Darby Allin defends the TNT title against Jungle Boy later tonight on Dynamite. The show airs tonight on TNT at 8:00 pm EST. You can check out that video clip from Allin below.