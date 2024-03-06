Darby Allin Set to Speak on Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

– AEW President and CEO Tony Khan confirmed another addition to tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite. AEW Tag Team Champion Darby Allin will appear and speak on tonight’s show. Darby Allin and his former tag team partner, Sting, were victorious last Sunday at AEW Revolution, defending their titles against The Young Bucks.

However, Sting is now retired with Revolution being his last match. Tony Khan said later at the post-show media scrum that the titles would be vacated. Khan wrote on Darby Allin, “TONIGHT Wed 3/6@GS_District Atlanta Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite TBS tonight 8pm ET/7pm CT We’ll hear from @DarbyAllin TONIGHT! After teaming with @Sting in The Icon’s Last Match at #AEWRevolution + retaining the AEW World Tag Team Title, we’ll hear from Darby on TBS tonight!”

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite is being held at the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia. It will be broadcast live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* FTW Championship: Hook (c) vs. Brian Cage

* Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher

* Kris Statlander vs. Riho

* Dynamite gets a new look

* We’ll hear from Darby Allin

* A huge announcement from AEW EVPs Matthew and Nicholas Jackson