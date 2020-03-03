wrestling / News
Darby Allin Shares Video of ‘Biggest Coffin Drop of All Time’
Darby Allin took the Coffin Drop to a new level — literally — and shared a video of it online. The AEW daredevil shared the following video of himself doing his maneuver from a ridiculous height into a foam pit. You can see the video below.
Allin defeated Sammy Guevara at AEW Revolution over the weekend with a much more down-to-earth Coffin Drop.
Biggest coffin drop of all time!
With Travis Pastrana. pic.twitter.com/diSzL7Wr5w
— DARBY ALLIN (@DarbyAllin) March 2, 2020
