Darby Allin Speaks Following AEW Dynamite, Says He’s Not Yet 100%

Darby Allin made a return on this week’s AEW Dynamite, though he says he’s not yet 100% recovered. Allin made his return on Wednesday’s show to reveal that he was replacing an injured Eddie Kingston in Anarchy at the Arena at AEW Double or Nothing. In a post-show video posted to AEW’s YouTube account, Allin addressed his status and said that he is not yet at 100%.

“What a fucking crazy few months,” Allin said (per Fightful). “Holy s**t, I thought the worst happened when I broke my foot. Then I was in New York and got hit by a f**king bus. As you can see, I’m not 100%. I still have a little bit of a limp, I got a nose brace on. But f**k, I am going to Anarchy in the Arena because I want to defend AEW’s honor.”

He continued, “Like I said, I’m not 100%. Jesus, when [Dax] just did that suplex, I was sitting criss-cross applesauce, and “A f**king beam hit me in the head. I thought I got knocked out. I was like, ‘There goes my return.’ [Laughs] I’m not gonna keep you here for long because there’s some more bad-ass action to come. I gotta go to the hospital or something. I’ll talk to you guys later.”