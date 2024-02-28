Darby Allin Has A Special Entrance For Sting at AEW Revolution

In an interview with Fanatics View (via Fightful), Darby Allin revealed he had a special entrance planned for Sting before his last match at AEW Revolution on Sunday. Here are highlights:

On Sting coming down from the rafters: “You know, I would love it, but that’s out of my hands. If he is willing to jump off balconies…”

On Sting’s entrance at Revolution: “I got a special thing planned for Sting’s final entrance that I’ve been working on. So, we’ll see how everything plays out in Greensboro.”