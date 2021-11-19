Darby Allin On Having Sting As a Mentor In AEW, Wanting Match With Bryan Danielson

Darby Allin recently took part in an AMA session for Bleacher Report, and the AEW star answered questions on a variety of topics, including what it’s like having Sting as a mentor, wanting a match with Bryan Danielson, and much more. Here are some highlights:

Darby Allin on his plans for revenge on MJF: “A lights-out match. I would love to get in there because I played his game. I was beating him in his game, but it’s kind of hard to cheat in a lights-out match.”

On what it’s like having Sting as a mentor: “He’s amazing as a mentor. He’s the most humble guy. We sit there all day and just talk. As for being someone I look up to, I was too young when he was killing it at the top of his game, but the older I get the more I’m able to appreciate him.”

On a potential split with Sting: “That’s not in the cards yet, ever. It’s different when there’s two young guys trying to prove to each other they’re better, but Sting has done everything twice. He has no ego. There is no reason he’d want to split up.”

On wanting a match with Bryan Danielson: “When we go to Seattle, Bryan Danielson. The fact that he has no ego with us: he can wrestle on Rampage. He can wrestle on Dynamite. He can wrestle on Dark. There’s no ego. He’s not like the type that’s ‘I only wrestle on pay-per-views.’ It’s like, ‘No, I’m going to wrestle every single weekend.’ I want someone that’s hungry like that to wrestle against myself. It’s fun, man.”