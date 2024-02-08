Darby Allin & Sting Win AEW Tag Titles On Dynamite, Attacked By Young Bucks

Darby Allin and Sting won the AEW World Tag Team Championships on Dynamite, only to be attacked by the Young Bucks after the match. Allin and Sting defeated Big Bill and Ricky Starks on Wednesday’s show to capture the Championships in the main event. Sting pinned Starks after a Scorpion Death Drop to secure the win and the titles.

The two new champions celebrated in the ring after the match but were assaulted from behind by the Bucks with baseball bats. Nick and Matt Jackson assaulted Sting’s sons as well and bloodied Allin, then hit Allin with the EVP Trigger before going after Sting. You can see clips below.

Allin and Sting are in their first runs with the AEW World Tag Team Championships, and end Starks and Bill’s reign at 123 days. Starks and Bill won the titles from FTR at AEW Collision on October 7th.

Ricky Starks and Big Bill are ready to cement their legacy as #AEW Tag Team Champions by successfully defending against Sting and Darby Allin RIGHT NOW! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@starkmanjones | @TheCaZXL pic.twitter.com/cNw9y4w36q — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 8, 2024