Darby Allin & Sting To Get AEW World Tag Team Championship Match

Darby Allin & Sting will challenge Big Bill and Ricky Starks for the AEW World Tag Team Championships. On Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Allin and Sting cut a promo where Allin talked about their perfect record as a tag team and convinced Sting that they should challenge for the titles.

Bill and Starks then cut a promo backstage and accepted the challenge, with Starks saying that Sting won’t make it to Revolution once they’re finished with him. The match will take place on the February 7th episode of Dynamite.