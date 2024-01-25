wrestling / News
Darby Allin & Sting To Get AEW World Tag Team Championship Match
Darby Allin & Sting will challenge Big Bill and Ricky Starks for the AEW World Tag Team Championships. On Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Allin and Sting cut a promo where Allin talked about their perfect record as a tag team and convinced Sting that they should challenge for the titles.
Bill and Starks then cut a promo backstage and accepted the challenge, with Starks saying that Sting won’t make it to Revolution once they’re finished with him. The match will take place on the February 7th episode of Dynamite.
Sting and Darby Allin address the #AEW World Tag Team Champions Big Bill and Ricky Starks!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@Sting | @DarbyAllin | @TheCaZXL | @StarkmanJones pic.twitter.com/lmWp0aeIyr
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 25, 2024
After hearing what Sting & Darby Allin had to say.
The #AEW World Tag Team Champions Ricky Starks & Big Bill have their reply.
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@starkmanjones | @TheCaZXL pic.twitter.com/R93kOg1yr4
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 25, 2024
