Darby Allin Says Sting’s Initial AEW Contract Allowed For Only Cinematic Matches

Sting has been a busy man in AEW since he joined the company, but he originally had it written into his contract that he could only do cinematic matches. Darby Allin recently appeared on DDP Snake Pit and talked about Sting’s early days with AEW and more. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Sting proving that he could take bumps via cinematic matches: “That’s when we got the green light to do me and Sting versus Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky at Double or Nothing. That was his first match back live since the neck injury in [2015].”

On Sting having only cinematic matches written into his contract: “When he first got to AEW he originally signed on for just cinematic matches. We were training at his house down in Texas because he had a ring down there. I just straight up said to him, ‘Man, we don’t need to do no cinematic matches. Let’s do this live.’ I kind of convinced him to think about it.”