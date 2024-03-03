Darby Allin Wants Sting To Leave Wrestling On A High Note, Says He’s ‘At Peace’ If He Dies On Mount Everest

In an interview with The Athletic, Darby Allin spoke about Sting’s last match at AEW Revolution tomorrow night and wanting to make sure Sting ends his career on a high note. The two will team up to defend the tag team titles against the Young Bucks. Elsewhere, Darby spoke about his plan to climb Mount Everest in April. Here are highlights:

On teaming with Sting at Revolution: “Sting had that neck injury 10 years ago. He was going to have to retire. I remember saying, ‘Man, this guy’s career is gonna end like that?’ It’s wild how far I’ve come, and I’m so grateful, especially to be with Sting. I really believe the most important part of that man’s career is the end. And if you s— the bed in his last match, people are always going to remember that. I don’t know if you call it pressure, but to have that going into the match… I’ll stop at nothing. There’s nowhere I’m not willing to go to physically and mentally to prove a point. I will stop at nothing to make sure that man’s career ends on a high.”

On their team: “Outside the ring, the camaraderie we have, the trust he has in me, it’s really awesome. We could have just played this on-air buddy role, but to know I’m legit friends with him outside the ring… I think that’s why it goes over so well on screen. He could have just ridden off into the sunset and played it safe, but he’s got a work ethic like no other.”

On climbing Mount Everest in April: “If I die there, I’m at peace. I’ve lived more in the last two years than people do in a lifetime. .“Growing up, I was told to expect the bare minimum — that I wasn’t going to make anything of myself. I listened to those people. That got me a job as a dishwasher and got me a job in the 99-cent store. I was dying inside and didn’t know what I had to do. I chose to be homeless because I wanted to kill all the comfort zones I had and start risking my life. I’ve just been pushing it ever since. I saw a lot of young guys. They wake up, they sit on the couch, and they watch cat compilations on YouTube. They have that comfort zone. Before you know it, it’s already five in the afternoon. When you’re homeless, you have no choice but to wake up and start grinding, especially in Atlanta in the dead of summer. I was sleeping in my car in a parking garage and the moment the sun hit me, I couldn’t sleep. It’s impossible. It taught me the work ethic of not being comfortable; the biggest times you grow in life are when you’re uncomfortable.”

On his goal for All In: “I want to have a singles match. Just give me 15 minutes out there; I don’t care who it is against. When you’re put in that spot and there’s just two guys in the ring and the eyes are all on you… the pressure is on more. I want to be in a high-pressure situation.”