Darby Allin On Being Part Of Sting’s Last Match, Says It’ll Be a ‘Wild Fight’

Darby Allin is teaming with Sting in the latter’s last match at AEW Revolution, and he recently gave an idea of what to expect from the bout. Sting and Allin will defend the AEW World Tag Team Championships against The Young Bucks at Sunday’s show, and Allin spoke with the Battleground Podcast about the weight of being in the match.

“It scares me,” Darby admitted (per Fightful). “This is the very last match, there is nothing left to lose. I think someone might go to the hospital. It’s going to be a wild fight. I know that I’ll stop at nothing to make sure it’s one of the most memorable matches that he’s ever had. People are always going to remember this. If you crap the bed in the last match, people are always going to remember that.”

He added, “It’s my mission statement to make sure that this man’s career ends with the respect it deserves. If I have to sacrifice myself, so be it, a sacrifice must be made.”