Darby Allin, Sting & Miro Take Down House of Black At AEW All Out
The House of Black came up short against Darby Allin, Sting and Miro at AEW All Out. Allin, Sting, and Miro defeated Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews on tonight’s PPV. The finish came as Black was ready to nail Sting with a spinning fist but Sting spit mist into Black’s face. Darby Allin then came into the ring and pinned Black.
You can see clips from the match below. Our live AEW All Out coverage is here.
What an entrance by #HouseOfBlack here at #AEWAllOut
#TheRedeemer MIRO fearlessly heads straight for his opponents!
It's Darby Allin and Sting!!!
MIRO just tosses Buddy Matthews!
Darby Allin and Buddy Matthews going at each other!
It's STIIIING!
Buddy Matthews with the blindside kick knocks down Miro!
Darby Allin launches himself into Buddy Matthews on the outside!
