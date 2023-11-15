Darby Allin On Being Part of Sting’s Retirement Run, Mt. Everest Climb & AEW Goals

Darby Allin recently shared his thoughts on being part of Sting’s final in-ring run, his Mount Everest climbing plans and more. Allin spoke with Forbes.com for a new interview and you can see some highlights below:

On being part of Sting’s retirement tour: “When I first got paired with Sting, I really did not know how it was gonna go. But to be a part of the final chapter of his career is super important because to me, in a story, the most important part of the story is the end…If you tarnish the end, everyone’s always going to remember that.”

On Sting’s run in AEW: “He has gotten more hunger than a lot of the younger guys on the roster. He’s got nothing to prove, but he pushes the boundaries every time he wrestles.”

On training to climb Mount Everest: “I have zero mountain experience, like, zero. I don’t even know what I’m doing. [laughs] I just signed up, and I’ve got 6 months to train to climb Mount Everest.”

On having a scary moment on a training expedition in France where they were hit with a blizzard: “We ended having to hike back, and on the side of a mountain, it’s literally only two feet wide. Fall off one side, you’re for sure dead. If you fall of the other side, you’re for sure dead. The whole time, I’ve just got the biggest smile on my face because I live for this.”

On fans worrying about his well-veing: “People said I wouldn’t be able to walk when I’m 30, and I’m like 30 right now. Everybody keeps upping the age. ‘OK, he made it to 30, so he’s not going to be able to walk when he’s 35.’ Then, when’s 35, ‘Oh, he’s not gonna be able to walk til he’s 40.’ So, they’re just gonna keep pushing it til the day I die.”

On taking care of himself outside of the ring: “People don’t know this, but I feel great. My mind feels awesome, my body feels awesome. A lot of people really don’t take the time to actually ask me what I do outside the ring, but I feel wonderful… I really believe with everything that I’ve done and that I continue to do for my body, I’m gonna feel great for a long time, unless I, like, die on Mount Everest.”

On his loyalty to AEW: “[There will never be a] bidding war for Darby Allin…. My life doesn’t begin and end with wrestling, and I would hate to be anywhere else where I feel like I can’t be me. Honestly, like get real, no other company is gonna let me do what I do inside the ring and outside of the ring. And there’s no amount of money in the world to me that can make me stop skateboarding or doing all my shenanigans.”

On his goals in AEW: “My next goal, my next step in AEW is…main event Wembley. I feel like I’m the actual unwritten spokesperson of AEW. With Aarby Allin, there’s never gonna be this bidding war. I just feel like I represent what you can make of yourself with this company… [To] be in a main event on AEW’s biggest show is my goal because I’ve lived and bled this company. To me, it’s the peak of how high you can be in the company —that and being a world champion.”

On wanting to face Bryan Danielson: “He’s just like me in a way. He’s like a hundred miles an hour, and he will wrestle until his body is completely broken. And I feel like, to me, it’s really inspiring to have a guy like that in the company that is just pushing it so hard physically. A guy like him shows week in and week out, when the chains are let off, how crazy and magical things can be.”