Darby Allin Says He’ll ‘Do Anything’ To Make Sting’s Last Match Special

In an interview with Denise Salcedo (via Fightful), Darby Allin spoke about being part of Sting’s last match at AEW Revolution and wanting to make it special. Allin and Sting will team up at the event, although their opponents have yet to be announced.

He said: “I’ll stop at nothing to make sure that man’s career ends on a high note. I’m willing to put myself through anything physically in that match. Because to me, the most important part of a career is the end. People are gonna remember this forever, and if you crapped the bed in your final match, people would be like, ‘His career is good and everything but, man, he should have left last sooner.’ I don’t want that and he’s been hitting home runs in AEW this whole way. No one expected him to be able to do what he’s doing. I’m very, very grateful for the whole experience. I couldn’t been paired up with anyone better because he’s the most humble, chill guy outside the ring. He could be the most arrogant dude if he wanted to be because he’s done everything there is, but the fact that he’s so humble and nice, I’m like, That’s what I want to be when I’m 64 years old. So, when I get older, I want to be Sting.“