Darby Allin Recalls Shooting Cinematic Street Fight At AEW Revolution, Being Worried About Breaking Sting’s Face

In a recent interview on Drinks With Johnny, Darby Allin discussed the Street Fight at AEW Revolution, being worried about breaking Sting’s face, and much more. You can read Darby Allin’s comments below.

Darby Allin on hitting the Coffin Drop in the Street Fight at AEW Revolution and how far of a drop it was: “Shit, I don’t know. I was feeling it. We shot that specific scene at three in the morning. I was up all night thinking about the match. All day, I was just getting hype. Cinematic match, you get an adrenaline rush, come down, take a break, reshoot, adrenaline, come down, take a break. Up there, I was like, ‘Alright, let’s fuckin’ jump off this.’ I’m so used to doing shit like that all the time. At that rate, I knew mentally it was the last thing I had to do in the match, so if I wasn’t going to be walking out, I didn’t care. I was ready to lay it on the line.”

On coming up with ideas for the match: “I was writing storyboards for months before the pay-per-view. When I saw the location where we were filming, I took all these photos and started plotting everything in my brain. Sitting in the boiler room, just coming up with all the shots. We had an awesome crew and Steve Yu, who helped direct it as well. When we were there at the building shooting it, I was running around and doing everything possible. ‘I wanna shoot it like this, I wanna shoot it like that.’ When we got done with the cut, I’d run through a pane of glass, and they’d go, ‘Alright, next shot.’ I was doing everything, and I felt on autopilot in my mind. It’s like I had this adrenaline and felt we could go all night and was on fire with it.

On being worried about breaking Sting’s face: “The only thing that stopped me was when I had to throw the bat down to Sting. I was like, ‘Alright, I’m going to throw this down.’ Tony [Khan] put it best, ‘You know how the laws of physics work, right? That bat is going to come down, and we don’t know if it’s going to break Sting’s face.’ First time in the whole shoot I started thinking like, ‘What if I do break Sting’s face and he can’t finish the match?’ He’s the one who was like, ‘I’m catching that bat. We’re not doing anything different. You’re throwing that bat to me.’ Perfect catch, first try, beat the fuck out of everyone. I was on cloud nine.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Drinks With Johnny with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.