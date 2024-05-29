Darby Allin Says He Still Talks To Sting Every Week

In an interview with Fightful, Darby Allin spoke about his friendship with Sting and said he still talks to his former tag team partner every week. Sting retired back in March after his last match at AEW Revolution.

Allin said: “I talk to him every week. Everything is cool. He’s an awesome guy. I’m so happy to see him ride off into the sunset and life after wrestling, enjoying the time with his family and live life. It’s awesome to see. Live life in one piece and not be in chronic pain all the time.“