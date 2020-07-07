Various News: Darby Allin Teases AEW Fyter Fest Segment, WWE Stock Closes Up

– Darby Allin is continuing to do everything he can that doesn’t need a doctor’s note, and teased a video of his latest exploit for this week’s night two of Fyter Fest. Allin, who has been posting several of his stunts as he waits to be cleared to return to the ring, shared a picture of himself meeting with motorsports competitor and Travis Pastrana as you can see below:

Don’t need a doctors note to get wild with Travis Pastrana. Video Wednesday on @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/G2rXpJNV4G — DARBY ALLIN (@DarbyAllin) July 5, 2020

– WWE’s stock closed at $46.38 on Monday, up $0.87 (1.91%) from the previous closing price. This is the best closing price for the stock since it ended the day at $46.70 on June 10th. The market as a whole was up 0.16% on the day.