Darby Allin Moves Ahead on TNT Championship Tournament on Dynamite (Video)

April 22, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Darby Allin AEW Dynamite

Darby Allin has made his way to the semifinals of the TNT Championship Tournament, winning his match on this week’s Dynamite. Allin defeated Sammy Guevara to move into the next round of the tournament, where he will face Cody. You can see some clips from the match below via AEW’s Twitter accounts.

Lance Archer is set to face the winner of Kip Sabian vs. Dustin Rhodes, which will take place later on tonight’s show. Our live coverage of the episode is here.

Darby Allin

