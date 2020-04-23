wrestling / News
Darby Allin Moves Ahead on TNT Championship Tournament on Dynamite (Video)
Darby Allin has made his way to the semifinals of the TNT Championship Tournament, winning his match on this week’s Dynamite. Allin defeated Sammy Guevara to move into the next round of the tournament, where he will face Cody. You can see some clips from the match below via AEW’s Twitter accounts.
Lance Archer is set to face the winner of Kip Sabian vs. Dustin Rhodes, which will take place later on tonight’s show. Our live coverage of the episode is here.
FINALLY! Darby-Sammy… who's it gonna be?#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/8HSK1SZ82i
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) April 23, 2020
😲What a start to the match for the Spanish God, @sammyguevara #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/s9lhbQ626T
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) April 23, 2020
📂Documents
└📁 Memes
└📁 GIFs
└ ‼️ Sammy "I'm Crazy"
Saving this one, y'all… #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/RSz1D4xpWX
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) April 23, 2020
.@DarbyAllin isn’t going down without a fight!
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama 8e/7c. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/8zFyQopZYA
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) April 23, 2020
WHAT'S A GOD TO A NON-BELIEVER?!? #AEWDynamite @DarbyAllin pic.twitter.com/kTWWVb1Iop
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) April 23, 2020
.@DarbyAllin did it!!!! Cody-Darby can't come soon enough! #AEWDynamite
Need your prediction…
Comment 💀for @DarbyAllin
⚔️ for @CodyRhodes pic.twitter.com/7XDRveWdbu
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) April 23, 2020
More Trending Stories
- More Clues Revealed on Smackdown Audio, Adjusted Vocal Audio, Xavier Woods Denies It’s Him Again
- Torrie Wilson Claims Undertaker’s Ex-Wife Tried To Beat Her Up
- Tessa Blanchard and Eddie Edwards Apologize For Missing Impact Wrestling Rebellion
- Arn Anderson Discusses Scott Steiner Confronting Hulk Hogan’s Wife During WrestleMania 31 Weekend, Allegedly Threatening To Kill Hogan