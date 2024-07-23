Darby Allin Gives Update On Steven Borden’s Training

Darby Allin says Sting’s son Steven Borden is making progress in his wrestling training. Allin had revealed back in May that Steven, who portrayed Wolfpac Sting during his dad’s last match at AEW Revolution, was training to be a wrestler. He gave an update on Borden’s progress in a recent interview with Uproxx ahead of tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite.

“He’s still training,” Allion said. “He stays outside in the tent in my front yard. And then yeah, it’s still coming. Definitely want to take our time with that and not rush anything. Because we don’t want it to look like, ‘Oh, Sting’s son’s getting a handout and we’re just going to rush him in there and this guy sucks really bad in the ring.’ No, we want to make sure he’s ready to rock, you know, whenever he steps foot in the ring you only get one shot at a first impression.”

Allin will be competing as part of Team AEW in Blood & Guts on tomorrow’s Dynamite against The Elite.