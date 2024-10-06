UPDATED: Two Matches Added to AEW WrestleDream

UPDATED: Private Party won tonight’s main event on Collision, defeating the House of Black and Top Flight. This means that the team will get a World Tag Team title shot against the Young Bucks at WrestleDream next week.

Original: On Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Darby Allin issued an open challenge for AEW WrestleDream and now that challenge was accepted. Brody King attacked Allin on tonight’s Collision after his win over Johnny TV. King then accepted the match. The two have feuded off and on in AEW over the years, including a coffin match in August 2022.

Here’s the updated lineup:

Main Card

* AEW World Championship: Bryan Danielson (c) vs. Jon Moxley

* AEW International Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Ricochet vs. Konosuke Takeshita

* AEW TNT Championship: Jack Perry (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata

* ROH World Championship: Mark Briscoe (c) vs. Chris Jericho

* AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Young Bucks (c) vs. Private Party

* Darby Allin vs. Brody King

Zero Hour

* ROH World TV Championship: Atlantis Jr. (c) vs. Brian Age