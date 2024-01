AEW has announced Darby Allin vs. Jeff Hardy and more for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. The following matches were announced on Dynamite for this week’s show, which airs Friday night on TNT:

* Chris Jericho vs. Matt Sydal

* Darby Allin vs. Jeff Hardy

* Anthony Henry vs. Penta El Zero Miedo

* Queen Aminata vs. Kris Statlander