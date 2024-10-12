– During this week’s edition of AEW Unrestricted, AEW star Darby Allin broke down his matchup against Brody King at AEW WrestleDream scheduled for this weekend. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Darby Allin on Brody King: “I beat him in the coffin match, but I’ve never pinned him in the ring and that’s a thing I’ve kind of carried with myself is, ‘Can I beat Brody King?’ I think he knows the answer to that and that’s why he accepted the open challenge. I feel like in a way, he kind of feels undervalued… I think he’s trying to build his name off of me again and jump back into that spotlight, and he knows I’ve never pinned him in that ring.”

On what he wants to pull out of King: “He’s lived this his whole life. I kind of want to pull that out of him in the sense of like, ‘Alright, be that Brody King that I know that you are in real life on AEW. Be that guy. Because that’s a lot more captivating than your whole Spirit Halloween act.'”

On how King isn’t coasting for a paycheck: “The thing with Brody is, he wants to be the best he can be. He’s not here coasting to get a paycheck; he literally wants to drop the wrestling world on its head. And he knows the best way to do that is show out at an AEW pay-per-view and steal the show, and that’s what he fully intends to do.”

Darby Allin versus Brody King goes down later today at AEW WrestleDream. The event is being held at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.