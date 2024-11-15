Darby Allin Wants To Jump A Car Over Buses On Live TV

Darby Allin is known for his wild stunts, and he wants to do some daredevil car action on live TV at some point. Allin spoke with Chaz & AJ on 99.1 PLR for a new interview and during the conversation, he talked about wanting to jump a car over buses at some point once he gets back from climbing Mt. Everest. You can see highlights below (h/t to Fightful):

On his hopes for the stunt: “That’s a big thing that I actually want to do when I get back from Everest. I want to have a live stunt on TV, where we have a bunch of buses lined up and I jump a car over them. I think there needs to be something like that again. In the world of TV, just like, ‘At the top of the hour, will he die?’ [Laughs]”

On why he wants to do it on live TV: “Why not… Live TV. I just feel like why not. I don’t know [how many cars]. When I jumped the Jeep over my house, that was 96 feet. But the only thing with that is there was no landing ramp. We landed on mobile home trailers. I don’t want to do it at my house. I want to do it live at an arena, like in the parking lot,” he added. “In the parking lot of an arena, we’ll just block off, where we’re performing that night, in the front of the arena, there’s a row of buses, and I just want to jump that. So it’s live for the crowd, so some people can come outside and watch at the top of the hour.”