Darby Allin On Why He Doesn’t Watch Other Wrestling Shows, Who He Wants to Face From Impact

Darby Allin doesn’t watch other wrestling shows, and he explained why in a new interview with Forbes.

On not watching wrestling outside of AEW: “I just watch skating videos. That’s it. I don’t want to be inspired by anything. I want my body of work to be its own thing. I know it’s like that with skaters, a lot of skaters don’t watch certain videos because they don’t want their skating to be inspired just like I do with wrestling. I respect everybody’s hard work and stuff, but there comes a point where I just want to be in my own brain about things, I don’t want to be inspired by anybody.”

On who he would want to face from Impact Wrestling: “There’s only one person, and that would be Mr. Ethan Page. Back in 2017—and this isn’t a storyline, this is real life—he broke my elbow with a shovel. I have a scar and a metal plate, it was documented on that Vice documentary called The Wrestlers. He’s the only one who has actually taken time off my career. So I would love to get in there and finish some business with him…but I got back at him. I picked him up from the airport, my friend who looks like a homeless crackhead was hiding at the gas station. Ethan doesn’t know this friend of mine. So, I picked up Ethan from the airport, was taking him to a wrestling show, my friend posed as a hitchhiker; I was like ‘Ethan, this guy’s hitchhiking, can I give him a ride?’ And Ethan’s like the nice guy so he said ‘absolutely.’ So Ethan is sitting shotgun, and my friend who’s a hitchhiker is sitting behind him. Halfway through the ride, my friend pulls a switchblade out on him and Ethan about had a heart attack. It was a good hour drive [before we told Ethan it was a rib.]”