Darby Allin Wins Coffin Match At AEW Fyter Fest Night One (Clips)
Darby Allin won the first-ever AEW Coffin Match on night one of Fyter Fest. Allin defeated Ethan Page on tonight’s show when he sent Page into the coffin at ringside and then hit a Coffin Drop off the top rope through the coffin while Page was still inside.
You can see clips from the match below:
It's time for the #CoffinMatch: @DarbyAllin and @OfficialEGO!
Tune into @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite #FyterFest LIVE! pic.twitter.com/fGg62Y7fZw
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 15, 2021
.@ScorpioSky was hiding in the coffin, but @Sting is here to even the odds.
Tune into @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite #FyterFest LIVE! pic.twitter.com/Mfj3lwJysW
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 15, 2021
The action is everywhere in this #CoffinMatch!
Tune into @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite #FyterFest LIVE! pic.twitter.com/rzNAaCQCA1
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 15, 2021
.@OfficialEGO is SICK!
Tune into @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite #FyterFest LIVE! pic.twitter.com/2NtByjt8Is
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 15, 2021
Luckiest fans in the world 😯 #AEWFyterFest #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/mj6RYQxiVc
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) July 15, 2021
!!! EGO'S EDGE ONTO THE STAIRS !!!
Tune into @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite #FyterFest LIVE! pic.twitter.com/JWipBo0vtf
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 15, 2021
Slammed shut! @DarbyAllin wins the #CoffinMatch!
Tune into @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite #FyterFest LIVE! pic.twitter.com/a3SVnOztbn
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 15, 2021
.@DarbyAllin drives the final nail into the coffin of @OfficialEGO!
Tune into @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite #FyterFest LIVE! pic.twitter.com/gQc4YnLDso
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 15, 2021