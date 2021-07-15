wrestling / News

Darby Allin Wins Coffin Match At AEW Fyter Fest Night One (Clips)

July 14, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Darby Allin AEW Fyter Fest

Darby Allin won the first-ever AEW Coffin Match on night one of Fyter Fest. Allin defeated Ethan Page on tonight’s show when he sent Page into the coffin at ringside and then hit a Coffin Drop off the top rope through the coffin while Page was still inside.

