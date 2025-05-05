wrestling / News
Darby Allin Sets A World Record For Highest Elevation Kickflip on Mount Everest
Darby Allin is still on Mount Everest and he achieved a World record during his climb of the mountain. In a post on Instagram, Allin is shown doing a kickflip, setting the record for the highest elevation while performing the move. He was at 20,958 feet while doing the move. The Adventure Consultants website notes that Allin and his group had a rest day at Everest Base Camp on May 3. Their trip began on April 8. Allin is hoping to reach the top, but it’s unknown when or if that will happen.
