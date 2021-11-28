Darby Allin On Worst Bump Of His Wrestling Career, How It Resulted In Brain Injury

In a recent interview on My Mom’s Basement, Darby Allin discussed the worst bump of his wrestling career, how it resulted in a brain injury, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Darby Allin on the worst bump of his wrestling career: “It’s funny that you say Joey Janela, because he was in the match that I had where I took my sketchiest bump. I had him in New Orleans and he was sitting in a chair outside of the ring and I did a running dive where I do a front flip halfway through the dive. But I put the chair too far. The independents, they’re cheap asses, they don’t want to put padding around the ring, so my ankles caught him but my head bounced off the concrete.”

On how the bump resulted in a brain injury: “I just started feeling like everything was swelling and then after the match, because I finished the match, afterward, I went to the hospital and they’re saying, ‘You bleeding from the brain,’ and I was like ‘Fu-ck!’ I went under for I can’t remember how long but then they’re just – I don’t know, they did something where they like monitored it. I can’t even remember the full procedure, but I couldn’t wrestle for like two months. It was like, you can break my ankle, you can break my arm, but you start messing with my brain. Oh, that’s the worst. It’s the worst. I remember I got home and I wasn’t able to drive but I felt so on edge just sitting in my room staring because at the time I lived in an apartment, and I was staring at the wall and I just jumped in the car and start driving. I didn’t know where I was going. I didn’t know that I was even in a car and I was like, ‘Shit, I’m in the city now.’ Everybody was like, ‘Where are you?’ I’m like, ‘I don’t know.’ It was sketchy, dude.'”

