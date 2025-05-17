– During a recent interview with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, former WWE Superstar Daria Berenato (aka Sonya Deville) discussed what it was like to train with Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, who were former UFC fighters, and getting the chance to work with them on legitimate grappling. Below are some highlights from Fightful:

Daria Berenato on her MMA training and Muay Thai background: “When I first started, obviously my character was predominantly built around mixed martial arts and cornering the hair and the Muay Thai skirt and everything. So it was heavily a part of my arsenal and all I really knew at the time. I remember doing the shoot style drills in Sara Amato’s class—Sarah Stock and Sara Amato were coaching the class. We would do the person goes on all fours and you just have to shoot on them and try to take them down and shoot pin them and that was like my bread and butter. I love stuff like that.”

On working with Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler: “So I was having so much fun and I remember when Shayna, Jessamyn, Marina and Ronda got signed, they would come to the PC. Me and Mandy were actually taking bumps for them. I remember teaching Ronda a clothesline and taking bumps for her. I was like, ‘Can we roll around?’ and she was like, ‘Yeah.’ So I got to roll around and shoot with Ronda, also Shayna. Obviously they both kicked my ass. I’m a blue belt over here in BJJ, but it was really cool and really fun.”