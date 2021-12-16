Darius Martin Gives An Update On His Health, Says AEW Is Still Paying Him

In an interview with Jon Alba for One on One (via Fightful), Darius Martin gave an update on his health after he had surgery on his ACL back on April 22. His last AEW match was on February 18.

He said: “I’m feeling pretty good, just moving around, taking it day by day, trying to get the clearance again, working my way up and building the strength again. You never want injuries, but I’m thankful it came at a time where I am fortunate enough to have this deal with AEW. AEW has been great to me during it. I really feel all the love and support from them. I’ve been fortunate enough to have that. I’m still on the road, they’ve still been paying me. I’m still lucky enough to have that job and financial security because of AEW. It’s a great place and Tony Khan is an amazing boss who really values his employees and treats us like human beings. Tony is the best.“