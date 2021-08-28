wrestling / News

Dark Main Event & Match Notes, Photos From Last Night’s WWE SmackDown

August 28, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Smackdown 9-3-21

As previously reported, several dark matches took place before last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX, including Cal Bloom vs. Austin Theory, Keith Lee against an unnamed opponent, and Kacy Catanzaro and Xia Li vs. Aliyah and Dakota Kai. Additionally, there was also a dark main event match after the FOX broadcast featuring Finn Balor & The Street Prophets vs. Roman Reigns & The Usos.

Balor and The Street Prophets reportedly picked up the win (h/t WrestlingInc.com). Additionally, Austin Theory’s opponent, Cal Bloom, is the son of former WWE and AWA wrestler Wayne Bloom, aka Beau Beverly of The Beverly Brothers.

You can see some photos from the dark matches from last night’s WWE SmackDown that were posted on Twitter last night below:

